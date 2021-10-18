They should be Pakistan’s T20 openers, Shahid Afridi on six-hitting duo

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Fakhar Zaman and Sharjeel Khan should open the batting in T20 Internationals.
Zaman has been included in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup, but Sharjeel was not picked despite being in excellent form during the National T20 Cup.
Sharjeel was the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 371 runs in 11 matches for Sindh, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 33.72 and a strike-rate of 150.81.
Zaman, meanwhile, accumulated 88 runs in four matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won back-to-back titles on Wednesday, which included a top score of 49, at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 117.33.
“Everyone has their opinion but I think that Fakhar Zaman and Sharjeel Khan should be Pakistan’s openers in T20 cricket,” Afridi said during a live session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
