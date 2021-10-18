Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said he is “not happy with Fakhar Zaman’s batting position”.

Afridi noted that Zaman should not be batting at “number five or six” as he has been an opener throughout his career.

This comes after Afridi advocated for Zaman and Sharjeel Khan to be Pakistan’s opening pair in T20 Internationals.

Zaman, who has been included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, recently featured in the National T20 Cup.

He scored 88 runs in four matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won back-to-back titles on Wednesday, which included a top score of 49, at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 117.33.

“I’m not happy with Fakhar Zaman’s batting position. I don’t know who has told him to bat at number five or six because he has played as an opener throughout his career,” Afridi said during a live session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 23173 ( 18.93 % ) Waqar Younis 2381 ( 1.94 % ) Javed Miandad 7476 ( 6.11 % ) Shahid Afridi 34626 ( 28.29 % ) Imran Khan 23657 ( 19.32 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2764 ( 2.26 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2218 ( 1.81 % ) Hanif Mohammad 398 ( 0.33 % ) Younis Khan 4654 ( 3.8 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2417 ( 1.97 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7288 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 8723 ( 7.13 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 942 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1700 ( 1.39 % ) Back

