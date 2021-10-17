Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said picking both Sharjeel Khan and Shoaib Malik in the T20 World Cup squad would have made a huge difference.

Sharjeel was not included in the team for the tournament, while Malik was only called up as a replacement for Sohaib Maqsood, who was ruled out of the competition with a back injury.

In the recently-concluded National T20 Cup, Sharjeel finished as the third-highest run-scorer with 371 runs in 11 matches for Sindh, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 33.72 and a strike-rate of 150.81.

As for Malik, he accumulated 225 runs in seven matches for Central Punjab, which included a top score of 85 not out, at an average of 75 and a strike-rate of 149.

“Both players could have made a huge difference,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

