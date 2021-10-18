Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan great Shahid Afridi said the national team needs an opening batsman like Fakhar Zaman as he can score plenty of runs in the first six overs of a match.
Zaman, who has been picked in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team, recently featured in the National T20 Cup.
He scored 88 runs in four matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won back-to-back titles on Wednesday, which included a top score of 49, at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 117.33.
“Our team needs an opener like him who can score as many runs as possible in the first six overs,” Afridi said during a live session on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
