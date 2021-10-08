Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he can’t talk about the selection status of wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Sarfaraz used to captain the national team and was undroppable at one point.

However, when he was stripped of the captaincy, Mohammad Rizwan replaced him as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

Since then, Rizwan has excelled at the position and Sarfaraz has only played a few matches.

Surprisingly, Sarfaraz was left out of the squad for the T20 World Cup as the selectors opted to go for Azam Khan, who is the son of former Pakistan skipper Moin Khan.

Explaining why Azam was preferred over Sarfaraz, Wasim said Azam “is an aggressive and attacking batter who also keeps wickets, a combination that has earned him the selectors’ nod ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed”.

“I can’t talk individually about Sarfaraz. I think the chief selector has explained it already,” Babar Azam was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.

Sarfaraz is currently captaining Sindh in the National T20 Cup and has scored 185 runs in seven matches, which includes a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 46.25 and a strike-rate of 128.47.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 23244 ( 77.92 % ) India 2642 ( 8.86 % ) England 1083 ( 3.63 % ) New Zealand 727 ( 2.44 % ) Australia 254 ( 0.85 % ) West Indies 1257 ( 4.21 % ) South Africa 147 ( 0.49 % ) Afghanistan 278 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 200 ( 0.67 % )

