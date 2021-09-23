Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has revealed that wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan was picked over Sarfaraz Ahmed in the T20 World Cup squad for a reason.

Delving into the reason, Wasim said Azam was given the nod over Sarfaraz since he is an aggressive batsman who can also be a back-up wicketkeeper to Mohammad Rizwan.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, has only played three T20 Internationals and scored six runs at an average of six.

In the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), the big-hitting youngster amassed 123 runs in six games for the Overseas Warriors, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 20.50 and a strike-rate of 136.66.

Most recently, he played for the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and accumulated 178 runs in eight matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 22.25 and a strike-rate of 124.47.

“Azam Khan is an aggressive and attacking batter who also keeps wickets, a combination that has earned him the selectors’ nod ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed,” Wasim was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

