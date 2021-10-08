Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he is only interested in becoming chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The Rawalpindi Express noted that he isn’t interested in any other role as he wants to be in charge of controlling the direction in which cricket in the country is headed.
Former captain Ramiz Raja recently took over as PCB chairman, but should the post become vacant in the future, it is possible that Akhtar will put his name forward.
“I will only come as chairman of the PCB as I’ve always [had] a dream of being at the top,” Akhtar said on ARY News’ show Bouncer. “There is no point of coming in any other capacity if I’m not part of the policy making.
“I will bring a team better than me, a CEO of the PCB better than me. PCB should not run as PCB, it should be run like a corporation. The world moves forward by economics and it determines what you have to do further.”
