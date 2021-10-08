Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he is only interested in becoming chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Rawalpindi Express noted that he isn’t interested in any other role as he wants to be in charge of controlling the direction in which cricket in the country is headed.

Former captain Ramiz Raja recently took over as PCB chairman, but should the post become vacant in the future, it is possible that Akhtar will put his name forward.

“I will only come as chairman of the PCB as I’ve always [had] a dream of being at the top,” Akhtar said on ARY News’ show Bouncer. “There is no point of coming in any other capacity if I’m not part of the policy making.

“I will bring a team better than me, a CEO of the PCB better than me. PCB should not run as PCB, it should be run like a corporation. The world moves forward by economics and it determines what you have to do further.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 22309 ( 18.79 % ) Waqar Younis 2280 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 7240 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 33909 ( 28.55 % ) Imran Khan 22989 ( 19.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2684 ( 2.26 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2083 ( 1.75 % ) Hanif Mohammad 376 ( 0.32 % ) Younis Khan 4522 ( 3.81 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2208 ( 1.86 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7083 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 8501 ( 7.16 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 917 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1650 ( 1.39 % ) Back

