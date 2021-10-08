Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said batsman Asif Ali has to be in the middle order since his batting has improved.

His comments come after Asif was included in Pakistan’s team for the T20 World Cup.

Currently, the 30-year-old is playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has been in good form.

In the seven games he has played, he has scored 124 runs at an average of 31 and a strike-rate of 174.64.

“I have seen him in the PSL (Pakistan Super League) and KPL (Kashmir Premier League), there is an improvement in his batting. So I think he should be in the middle order,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 23250 ( 77.92 % ) India 2643 ( 8.86 % ) England 1083 ( 3.63 % ) New Zealand 727 ( 2.44 % ) Australia 254 ( 0.85 % ) West Indies 1257 ( 4.21 % ) South Africa 147 ( 0.49 % ) Afghanistan 278 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment Below) 200 ( 0.67 % ) Back

