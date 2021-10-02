They were good cricketers, Waqar on big impact Pakistan pace duo

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said fellow fast bowlers Shoaib Akhtar and Aaqib Javed were “good cricketers”.

His comments come after he lashed out at the duo for their comments following his decision to resign as bowling coach.

Waqar made the decision when Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down as head coach.

“They were good cricketers and played some good cricket,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

As for Aaqib, he finished with 54 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 34.70.

He also took 182 wickets in 163 ODIs at an average of 31.43.

Waqar and Misbah’s departure came as a big surprise to many, especially since the T20 World Cup is right around the corner.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21713 ( 18.61 % ) Waqar Younis 2239 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 7137 ( 6.12 % ) Shahid Afridi 33566 ( 28.77 % ) Imran Khan 22591 ( 19.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2595 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1989 ( 1.7 % ) Hanif Mohammad 360 ( 0.31 % ) Younis Khan 4459 ( 3.82 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2146 ( 1.84 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6978 ( 5.98 % ) Saeed Anwar 8361 ( 7.17 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 905 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1627 ( 1.39 % ) Back

