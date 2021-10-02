Might apply for another Pakistan cricket job, Waqar Younis reveals

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Waqar Younis has not ruled out the possibility of applying for another Pakistan cricket job in the future.

This comes after he resigned as the national team’s bowling coach.

His decision to step down came when Misbah-ul-Haq vacated his role as head coach.

However, the 49-year-old said if he feels he is qualified for a job in the future, he will put his name forward.

“Why would I not be interested? It’s my right to apply for the job, if it’s suitable for me, whenever a vacancy arises,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“If, after the interview process, they [PCB] think I’m good enough, I’m ready to work with them. I’m not someone who will run away.”

Waqar and Misbah’s departure came as a massive surprise to many, especially since the T20 World Cup is right around the corner.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 20782 ( 78.45 % ) India 2229 ( 8.41 % ) England 973 ( 3.67 % ) New Zealand 656 ( 2.48 % ) Australia 210 ( 0.79 % ) West Indies 1100 ( 4.15 % ) South Africa 124 ( 0.47 % ) Afghanistan 238 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment Below) 180 ( 0.68 % ) Back

