Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Waqar Younis has blasted former Pakistan pace bowlers Shoaib Akhtar and Aaqib Javed for their comments following his resignation as the national team’s bowling coach.

The 49-year-old told Akhtar and Aaqib to stop acting “immature” and said they need to grow up.

Waqar stepped down from the bowling coach role when head coach Misbah-ul-Haq left his post.

“I think we should respect each other. This has not happened for the first time, it’s so unfortunate that people use such words when someone is down,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Both [Shoaib Akhtar and Aaqib Javed] have played with me and Shoaib has played under me as well. I hope they learn because with growing age people become wise, maybe they are immature right now and can’t understand the impact of their words.

“I don’ listen to what they say and even if someone tells me I don’t pay much attention.

“It’s unfortunate but I hope they will speak with a better understanding in the future.”

Waqar and Misbah’s departure came as a huge surprise to many, especially since the T20 World Cup is right around the corner.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has replaced Virat Kohli as India’s danger man, Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar on powerful striker of the ball

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21665 ( 18.62 % ) Waqar Younis 2229 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 7116 ( 6.11 % ) Shahid Afridi 33491 ( 28.78 % ) Imran Khan 22542 ( 19.37 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2589 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1978 ( 1.7 % ) Hanif Mohammad 360 ( 0.31 % ) Younis Khan 4447 ( 3.82 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2137 ( 1.84 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6967 ( 5.99 % ) Saeed Anwar 8331 ( 7.16 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 903 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1624 ( 1.4 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21665 ( 18.62 % ) Waqar Younis 2229 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 7116 ( 6.11 % ) Shahid Afridi 33491 ( 28.78 % ) Imran Khan 22542 ( 19.37 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2589 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1978 ( 1.7 % ) Hanif Mohammad 360 ( 0.31 % ) Younis Khan 4447 ( 3.82 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2137 ( 1.84 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6967 ( 5.99 % ) Saeed Anwar 8331 ( 7.16 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 903 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1624 ( 1.4 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related