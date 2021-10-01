Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar said India opener Rohit Sharma has replaced Virat Kohli as the team’s danger man.

Nazar noted that Kohli “hasn’t been scoring hundreds like he used to”, while Rohit has been thriving as of late.

“India’s batting wasn’t outstanding in England. Virat Kohli hasn’t been scoring hundreds like he used to in the past two or three years,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Instead, Rohit Sharma has now become the danger man. Having said all of that, their team is better than ours.”

His comments come ahead of the highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

