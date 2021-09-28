Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi can be a real threat as he bowls at 140 kph and swings the ball.

Gambhir’s comments come ahead of the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Currently, Afridi is representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and is the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in three matches at an average of 12.25 and an economy rate of 8.16.

Prior to that, he was unstoppable in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

The pace sensation took 18 wickets in the series, which included career-best figures of 6-51, at an average of 11.27.

In addition to Afridi, Gambhir also noted that India will have to be wary of the damage Pakistan captain Babar Azam is capable of inflicting.

As of right now, Azam is the third-highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup with 110 runs in three games for Central Punjab, which includes a top score of 65, at an average of 36.66 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

“You’ve got people like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who can swing the ball at 140 and is left-armed,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show Follow the Blues – India’s T20 World Cup Squad Special as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

