Pakistan spinner and limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan has admitted that the timing of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis’ decision to resign as head coach and bowling coach respectively was not ideal.

The duo stepped down from their roles at the beginning of the month, much to the surprise of many people.

What makes it even more shocking is the fact that the T20 World Cup will begin in the UAE and Oman next month.

With the tournament right around the corner, Shadab said the national team have to shift their focus from the departure of Misbah and Waqar to the upcoming competition.

“It [decision to step down] was their [Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis] personal decision and I cannot comment on that. But it is not an ideal situation,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Our focus is on doing the things that are in our control in the right manner. We don’t want to think about [the] what-ifs of the situation. With the World Cup approaching, our focus is to prepare ourselves for it. If we think about it then it can bring negativity in the team.”

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

