Gets good bounce, Gambhir on tall Pakistan bowler who can wreak havoc

Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir said Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is tall and gets good bounce.

He noted that Afridi’s height and ability to swing the ball, while also getting it to bounce, will make it difficult for batsmen to play him.

His remarks come ahead of India and Pakistan’s T20 World Cup showdown on October 24 in Dubai.

“He is tall, he gets that bounce,” he said on Star Sports show Follow the Blues – India’s T20 World Cup Squad Special as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi was in red-hot form in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies.

The 21-year-old took 18 wickets in the series, which included career-best figures of 6-51, at an average of 11.27.

Currently, he is playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and is the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in three matches at an average of 12.25 and an economy rate of 8.16.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

