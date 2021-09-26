Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan reverse swing king Sarfraz Nawaz recalled when he told legendary Australia fast bowler Jeff Thomson that he had “spoken to a funeral director in Northampton and I have asked him to dig a grave for you because I am going to send you there”.

The incident occurred during a tour match between Australia and Northamptonshire, the English county team Sarfraz was representing.

The 72-year-old said he and Thomson always “bowled hostile spells to each other”, which included “bounder after bouncer”.

“Jeff Thomson was never short of advice to anyone and everyone and I remember I came up against him in a tour match when he was part of the touring Australia side against Northamptonshire,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.

“We bowled hostile spells to each other, bowled bouncer after bouncer to each other and we really took each other on. We didn’t back down and there was a verbal exchange between the two of us which I still remember.

“I was bowling to him and I said ‘Look Thommo, I’ve spoken to a funeral director in Northampton and I have asked him to dig a grave for you because I am going to send you there today’.

“I bowled a huge no-ball deliberately which whistled past his nose. The next ball I bowled another short ball which hit his glove and was heading to gully. I shouted to my team-mate David Steele don’t catch it as he is still alive and the funeral director is still waiting for him.

“I always enjoyed verbal exchanges and getting under the skin of the opposition and never feared any opponent.”

Thomson took 200 wickets in 51 Tests for Australia at an average of 28.

He also claimed 55 wickets in 50 ODIs at an average of 35.30.

The 71-year-old also featured in 187 first-class matches and picked up 675 wickets at an average of 26.46.

