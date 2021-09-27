Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan seamer Sarfraz Nawaz said he always believed that iconic captain Imran Khan “wasn’t a talented cricketer”.

Instead, Imran “became a great cricketer through sheer hard work”, Sarfraz noted.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

“I always believed that he wasn’t a talented cricketer, rather he became a great cricketer through sheer hard work. Whilst he won’t admit it, I felt that he always wanted to be Prime Minister of Pakistan one day,” Sarfraz told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Got in the team due to his connections, Sarfraz Nawaz on Pakistan player loved by many people

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21388 ( 18.66 % ) Waqar Younis 2185 ( 1.91 % ) Javed Miandad 6981 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 33214 ( 28.97 % ) Imran Khan 22004 ( 19.19 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2544 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1936 ( 1.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 336 ( 0.29 % ) Younis Khan 4403 ( 3.84 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2049 ( 1.79 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6887 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 8209 ( 7.16 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 890 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1612 ( 1.41 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21388 ( 18.66 % ) Waqar Younis 2185 ( 1.91 % ) Javed Miandad 6981 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 33214 ( 28.97 % ) Imran Khan 22004 ( 19.19 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2544 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1936 ( 1.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 336 ( 0.29 % ) Younis Khan 4403 ( 3.84 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2049 ( 1.79 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6887 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 8209 ( 7.16 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 890 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1612 ( 1.41 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related