Travesty to make Misbah head coach in the first place, Pakistan swing specialist says

Ex-Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed said it was a “travesty against the Pakistan team” when Misbah-ul-Haq was appointed as head coach.

Aaqib’s comments came after Misbah resigned as head coach.

With Misbah having vacated the post, Aaqib feels that a foreign coach could be brought in.

Reports have suggested that former England head coach Peter Moores could take over the role.

“Making Misbah-ul-Haq the head coach was a travesty against the Pakistan team. I think the new coach will be a foreigner,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The development of coaches in Pakistan has been at a standstill for many years. The coaches in the high performance center are not qualified. It is not always the case that a big player will make a good coach.”

