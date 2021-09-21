Aaqib Javed: “Making Misbah-ul-Haq the head coach was a travesty against the Pakistan team. I think the new coach will be a foreigner”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Ex-Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed said it was a “travesty against the Pakistan team” when Misbah-ul-Haq was appointed as head coach.
Aaqib’s comments came after Misbah resigned as head coach.
With Misbah having vacated the post, Aaqib feels that a foreign coach could be brought in.
Reports have suggested that
former England head coach Peter Moores could take over the role.
“Making Misbah-ul-Haq the head coach was a travesty against the Pakistan team. I think the new coach will be a foreigner,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by
. Cricket Pakistan
“The development of coaches in Pakistan has been at a standstill for many years. The coaches in the high performance center are not qualified. It is not always the case that a big player will make a good coach.”
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Wasim Akram
21353 ( 18.66 % )
Waqar Younis
2176 ( 1.9 % )
Javed Miandad
6968 ( 6.09 % )
Shahid Afridi
33183 ( 28.99 % )
Imran Khan
21957 ( 19.19 % )
Zaheer Abbas
2538 ( 2.22 % )
Inzamam-ul-Haq
1931 ( 1.69 % )
Hanif Mohammad
332 ( 0.29 % )
Younis Khan
4399 ( 3.84 % )
Mohammad Yousuf
2039 ( 1.78 % )
Shoaib Akhtar
6880 ( 6.01 % )
Saeed Anwar
8192 ( 7.16 % )
Saqlain Mushtaq
888 ( 0.78 % )
Other (Comment in the comment section below)
1612 ( 1.41 % )
