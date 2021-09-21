Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England head coach Peter Moores is reportedly in the mix to succeed Misbah-ul-Haq as Pakistan’s coach.

Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned from their roles recently and the search to find replacements for them is currently underway.

Moores had two stints as England coach, with the first being in 2007 and the second in 2014.

He has also coached Sussex and Lancashire, and currently coaches Nottinghamshire.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen on hiring a foreign coach to take over the role Misbah vacated.

As for Waqar’s position, it has been reported that Azhar Mahmood could return as bowling coach.

Mahmood has held the post before and is currently the bowling coach of the Multan Sultans, who won this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With Ramiz Raja having been appointed PCB chairman, it remains to be seen when Misbah and Waqar’s successors are announced, especially with the T20 World Cup fast approaching.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

