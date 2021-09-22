Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed said there is no denying the fact that opener Fakhar Zaman is a match-winner in T20 cricket.

This comes after Zaman was included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad as a reserve player.

“Fakhar Zaman is a match-winner in T20 cricket,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ODI series against England, Zaman scored 63 runs in three matches at an average of 21.

He made 58 runs at an average of 19.33 in the three-match T20 series that followed.

As for the T20 series against the West Indies, he mustered 15 runs in the one inning he batted.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

