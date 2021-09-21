Aaqib Javed on Waqar Younis: “It is strange that he has only coached Pakistan and then gone back. He should now learn to coach”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed said it is time for Waqar Younis to go learn how to coach.
This comes after Waqar resigned as the national team’s bowling coach when Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down as head coach.
Waqar has been Pakistan’s bowling coach on a few occasions now and Aaqib isn’t impressed with what the 49-year-old has accomplished.
“Waqar Younis has assumed the responsibility of coach for the Pakistan team five times in the last 15 years. Nowhere in the world can you see something like this,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“Waqar has been busy doing commentary and making comebacks to the Pakistan side. It is strange that he has only coached Pakistan and then gone back. He should now learn to coach.”