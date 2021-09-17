Inzamam-ul-Haq: “He has to play the big knocks and be the role model for the batsmen in the side. This is very important”
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said it is important for current skipper Babar Azam to “play the big knocks”.
Inzamam noted that Azam has to lead by example and “be the role model for the batsmen in the side”.
His comments come after he expressed concern over Azam’s failure to score a Test century for a lengthy period of time.
The 26-year-old’s last triple figure score in the longest format came when he made a career-best 143 against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in February 2020.
“He has to play the big knocks and be the role model for the batsmen in the side. This is very important,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
