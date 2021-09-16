Inzamam-ul-Haq: “I have seen for a long time that Babar Azam hasn’t scored a hundred”
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said it has been a long time since skipper Babar Azam has scored a Test century.
Azam has five Test hundreds to his name, but the last one came all the way back in February 2020 when Pakistan played Bangladesh.
While he has surpassed the 50-run mark regularly since then, he has failed to convert it into triple figure scores.
“I have seen for a long time that Babar Azam hasn’t scored a hundred,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
