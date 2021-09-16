Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said it has been a long time since skipper Babar Azam has scored a Test century.

Azam has five Test hundreds to his name, but the last one came all the way back in February 2020 when Pakistan played Bangladesh.

While he has surpassed the 50-run mark regularly since then, he has failed to convert it into triple figure scores.

“I have seen for a long time that Babar Azam hasn’t scored a hundred,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33661 ( 14.31 % ) Babar Azam 167222 ( 71.1 % ) Steve Smith 5496 ( 2.34 % ) Ben Stokes 6802 ( 2.89 % ) Kane Williamson 10594 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 510 ( 0.22 % ) Rashid Khan 1454 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 412 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6473 ( 2.75 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 664 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 515 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1384 ( 0.59 % ) Back

