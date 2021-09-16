Hate it when he gets out in the 70s or 80s, Inzamam on Pakistan player who is an incredibly gifted batsman

Posted on by
Inzamam-ul-Haq said he hates it when Babar Azam gets out in the 70s and 80s

Inzamam-ul-Haq: “I do not like Babar getting out on 70s or 80s”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said he doesn’t like it when current skipper Babar Azam gets out in the 70s and 80s.

Inzamam has been worried about Azam’s failure to score a Test century for a long period of time.

In fact, the 26-year-old’s last triple figure score in the longest format came when he made a career-best 143 against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in February 2020.

“I do not like Babar getting out on 70s or 80s,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is at his peak, Inzamam-ul-Haq on Pakistan player everyone wants to see score hundreds

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply