Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said he doesn’t like it when current skipper Babar Azam gets out in the 70s and 80s.

Inzamam has been worried about Azam’s failure to score a Test century for a long period of time.

In fact, the 26-year-old’s last triple figure score in the longest format came when he made a career-best 143 against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in February 2020.

“I do not like Babar getting out on 70s or 80s,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

"I do not like Babar getting out on 70s or 80s," Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

