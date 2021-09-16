Inzamam-ul-Haq: “I do not like Babar getting out on 70s or 80s”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said he doesn’t like it when current skipper Babar Azam gets out in the 70s and 80s.
Inzamam has been worried about Azam’s failure to score a Test century for a long period of time.
In fact, the 26-year-old’s last triple figure score in the longest format came when he made a career-best 143 against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in February 2020.
“I do not like Babar getting out on 70s or 80s,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is at his peak, Inzamam-ul-Haq on Pakistan player everyone wants to see score hundreds
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related