Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is capable of scoring more runs against the top sides.

He noted that Rizwan’s contributions of 20s and 30s doesn’t help anyone.

However, he pointed out that the 29-year-old can do better, especially as he has been “performing well” as of late.

In the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, he scored 94 runs, which included a top score of 31, at an average of 31.33.

“[Mohammad] Rizwan has been performing well and should also be playing big knocks. 20s and 30s don’t help you against big sides,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan has been included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad and will be expected to have a big impact at the top of the order.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

