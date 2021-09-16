Inzamam-ul-Haq: “He is the type of player that we like to see regularly score runs and hundreds. He should be doing that because he is at his peak right now”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said current captain Babar Azam is “at his peak right now”.
Since this is the case, Inzamam said everyone wants to see Azam score runs and centuries on a consistent basis.
His comments come after he voiced his
concern about Azam not having made a Test hundred in quite some time.
Azam has five Test hundreds to his name, but the last one came all the way back in February 2020 when he struck a career-best 143 against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.
“He is the type of player that we like to see regularly score runs and hundreds. He should be doing that because he is at his peak right now,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by
. Cricket Pakistan
