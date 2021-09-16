Stellar career ahead of him, Samuel Badree sees huge potential in immensely talented Pakistan player

Former West Indies spinner Samuel Badree sees huge potential in Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Following Afridi’s outstanding performance in the Test series against the West Indies, Badree said the “immensely talented” 21-year-old has a “stellar career ahead of him”.

Afridi took 18 wickets in the series, which included career-best figures of 6-51, at an average of 11.27.

“Immensely talented and certainly a stellar career ahead of him. Good support needed in and out of the dressing room,” Badree said on Twitter.

Afridi is part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad and is likely to play an instrumental role in the team’s campaign.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

