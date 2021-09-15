Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen believes Usman Salahuddin is the most difficult batsman to get out in Pakistan.

This comes after Salahuddin joined Southern Punjab from Central Punjab for the upcoming domestic season.

In the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 30-year-old veteran was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

Salahuddin hasn’t played for the national team since he made his Test debut in 2018, but Tareen sees him as a red-ball specialist who is especially good against fast bowling.

Red-ball specialist batsman 🧱 Usman Salahuddin – The most difficult batsman to get out in the country. – Averages 125 balls per dismissal. The next highest is Fawad Alam at 102.

– Especially good against pace. Has an Average of 80 while batting at 3.

– Test quality player 💯 pic.twitter.com/gKTDIF5nHZ — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) September 4, 2021

“Red-ball specialist batsman. Usman Salahuddin – The most difficult batsman to get out in the country. Averages 125 balls per dismissal. The next highest is Fawad Alam at 102. Especially good against pace. Has an Average of 80 while batting at 3. Test quality player,” Tareen said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The future of Pakistan spin, Ali Khan Tareen sees greatness in 18-year-old who got Babar Azam out

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33573 ( 14.34 % ) Babar Azam 166441 ( 71.08 % ) Steve Smith 5479 ( 2.34 % ) Ben Stokes 6782 ( 2.9 % ) Kane Williamson 10536 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 487 ( 0.21 % ) Rashid Khan 1449 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 412 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6459 ( 2.76 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 662 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 509 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1375 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33573 ( 14.34 % ) Babar Azam 166441 ( 71.08 % ) Steve Smith 5479 ( 2.34 % ) Ben Stokes 6782 ( 2.9 % ) Kane Williamson 10536 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 487 ( 0.21 % ) Rashid Khan 1449 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 412 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6459 ( 2.76 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 662 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 509 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1375 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related