Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen believes Usman Salahuddin is the most difficult batsman to get out in Pakistan.
This comes after Salahuddin joined Southern Punjab from Central Punjab for the upcoming domestic season.
In the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 30-year-old veteran was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.
Salahuddin hasn’t played for the national team since he made his Test debut in 2018, but Tareen sees him as a red-ball specialist who is especially good against fast bowling.
“Red-ball specialist batsman. Usman Salahuddin – The most difficult batsman to get out in the country. Averages 125 balls per dismissal. The next highest is Fawad Alam at 102. Especially good against pace. Has an Average of 80 while batting at 3. Test quality player,” Tareen said on Twitter.
