Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen has heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan, saying he is “one of the most destructive [batsmen] out there” who has the potential to be an all-format player.

Tareen’s comments about Azam come after the 23-year-old, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, joined Southern Punjab from Sindh for the forthcoming domestic season.

Azam, who has been included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, made six runs in two T20 Internationals against England and didn’t get a chance to bat in the T20 series against the West Indies.

In the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), the talented youngster amassed 123 runs in six games for the Overseas Warriors, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 20.50 and a strike-rate of 136.66.

Most recently, he played for the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and accumulated 178 runs in eight matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 22.25 and a strike-rate of 124.47.

“Hard hitting middle order batsman. Azam Khan – One of the most destructive [batsmen] out there. Highest SR (157.6) of any batsman in Pakistan. Bats with a run rate of 10 against spin with an average of 42! Has the potential to be an all-format player,” Tareen said on Twitter.

