Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen sees greatness in left-arm spinner Faisal Akram and even went as far as saying that the teenager is the “future of Pakistan spin”.

The 18-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.

He was invited to Pakistan’s training camp ahead of the national team’s tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe, where he trapped captain Babar Azam lbw.

Faisal Akram 🔥

The future of Pakistan spin. https://t.co/ysLamebfhe — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) August 25, 2021

“Faisal Akram. The future of Pakistan spin,” Tareen said on Twitter.

