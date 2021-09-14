He could play for Southern Punjab’s first XI this year, Ali Khan Tareen on Pakistan teenager who trapped Babar Azam lbw

Posted on by
Ali Khan Tareen said Faisal Akram could play for Southern Punjab's first XI this year

Ali Khan Tareen said Faisal Akram will “hopefully” play for Southern Punjab’s first XI this year

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said it is possible that left-arm spinner Faisal Akram will play for Southern Punjab’s first XI in this year’s domestic season.

The 18-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.

He was invited to Pakistan’s training camp ahead of the national team’s tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe, where he trapped captain Babar Azam lbw.

“Hopefully,” Tareen said on Twitter while responding to a question about Faisal playing in Southern Punjab’s first XI.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The future of Pakistan spin, Ali Khan Tareen sees greatness in 18-year-old who got Babar Azam out

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply