Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said it is possible that left-arm spinner Faisal Akram will play for Southern Punjab’s first XI in this year’s domestic season.
The 18-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.
He was invited to Pakistan’s training camp ahead of the national team’s tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe, where he trapped captain Babar Azam lbw.
— Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) August 25, 2021
“Hopefully,” Tareen said on Twitter while responding to a question about Faisal playing in Southern Punjab’s first XI.
