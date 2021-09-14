Need him to be explosive in the powerplay during the T20 World Cup, Ali Khan Tareen on talented Pakistan batsman with all the shots

Posted on by
Ali Khan Tareen said Mohammad Rizwan needs to be explosive in the powerplay during the T20 World Cup

Ali Khan Tareen on Mohammad Rizwan: “Such a talented player. Has so many shots. This explosive (powerplay) batting is what we need in the World Cup”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said he wants to see wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan be explosive in the powerplay throughout the T20 World Cup.

Rizwan has been batting up the order for Pakistan in the shortest format and has been in exceptional form as of late.

In the three-match series against England, he scored 176 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 88 and a strike-rate of 138.58.

As for the T20 series against the West Indies, he made 46 runs in the one innings he batted.

“This is the kind of powerplay batting I love from Rizwan. Such a talented player. Has so many shots. This explosive (powerplay) batting is what we need in the World Cup,” Tareen said on Twitter.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A must-have in the T20 World Cup squad, Ali Khan Tareen glad Pakistan big-hitter is back in the team

Coming Soon
Who will win the T20 World Cup?
Who will win the T20 World Cup?
Who will win the T20 World Cup?

Leave a Reply