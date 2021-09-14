Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen is glad to see Sohaib Maqsood in the national team and said he is a must-have player in the T20 World Cup squad.

Maqsood was included in the team for the star-studded event following impressive performances on the domestic circuit, especially in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 34-year-old was the third-highest run-scorer with 428 runs in 12 games for the Multan Sultans, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 47.55 and a strike-rate of 156.77.

His performance in the PSL earned him a recall to the national team and he featured in the series against England and the West Indies.

Maqsood scored 46 runs in the three-match ODI series against England at an average of 15.33.

He followed that up with 47 runs in the three-match T20 series at an average of 15.66 and a strike-rate of 162.06.

As for the T20 series against the West Indies, he made five runs in the one game he batted in.

Most recently, Maqsood represented the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he accumulated 193 runs in seven matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 32.16 and a strike-rate of 129.53.

So happy to see @sohaibcricketer back in the National team. An absolute MUST in the World Cup squad! — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) July 16, 2021

“So happy to see Sohaib Maqsood back in the National team. An absolute must in the World Cup squad!” Tareen said on Twitter.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 11459 ( 81 % ) India 893 ( 6.31 % ) England 526 ( 3.72 % ) New Zealand 403 ( 2.85 % ) Australia 86 ( 0.61 % ) West Indies 515 ( 3.64 % ) South Africa 60 ( 0.42 % ) Afghanistan 114 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment Below) 91 ( 0.64 % ) Back

