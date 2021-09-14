Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan can destroy spin bowling.

Azam, who is the son of ex-Pakistan captain Moin Khan, has been included in Pakistan’s team for the T20 World Cup.

He made six runs in two T20 Internationals against England and didn’t get a chance to bat in the T20 series against the West Indies.

In the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), the 23-year-old amassed 123 runs in six games for the Overseas Warriors, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 20.50 and a strike-rate of 136.66.

Most recently, he played for the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and accumulated 178 runs in eight matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 22.25 and a strike-rate of 124.47.

“This rigidity with which our team sticks to the batting order is really holding us back. Modern cricket demands more dynamism. Spin is on, send in young Azam Khan who destroys spin. Don’t wait till all senior batters are out and he’s the last batter left. Smh,” Tareen said on Twitter.

