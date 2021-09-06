Mohammad Rizwan on Babar Azam and Mohammad Wasim: “I did not hear that there was any problem between the captain and the chief selector”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has said there is no rift between captain Babar Azam and chief selector Mohammad Wasim.
It had been reported that Azam and Wasim were butting heads over the seelction of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.
However, Rizwan denied this, saying “we are all one”.
“I did not hear that there was any problem between the captain and the chief selector,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.
“There is no such thing that the captain and the chief selector are not on the same page, we are all one. Yes there can be differences in opinion but in the end, we try to make decisions in the favour of the team.”