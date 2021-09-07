This kid is talented, Pakistan great Rashid Latif on 17-year-old playing county cricket for Sussex

Rashid Latif said Danial Ibrahim is talented

Rashid Latif: “[17] years old Sussex kid Danial Ibrahim facing Jofra Archer. Daniel Ibrahim, this kid is talented”

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif sees a lot of promise in Danial Ibrahim, a 17-year-old batsman playing county cricket for Sussex.

Ibrahim, who was born in Burnley, has been in fantastic form in the ongoing County Championship season as he has accumulated 278 runs in four matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 39.71.

He has also taken three wickets at an average of 38.66.

Latif believes the teenager has a bright future, and was very impressed with his batting in a video where he was facing England pace demon Jofra Archer.

“[17] years old Sussex kid Danial Ibrahim facing Jofra Archer. Daniel Ibrahim, this kid is talented,” he said on Twitter.

