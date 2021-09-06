Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal said it is up to the selectors to decide if he should be recalled to the national team.

His comments come after he made his club cricket comeback, where he made five runs.

The 31-year-old was initially given a three-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), but it was cut to 18 months following an appeal in July 2020. It was then further reduced to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

He was also fined 4.25 million Pakistani rupees.

Akmal hasn’t played international cricket since October 2019, but will be hoping to earn a recall with some strong domestic performances.

He will be eligible to play in the 2021/22 domestic season as his rehabilitation programme is set to conclude this month.

“Being selected in the side depends on the selectors. My job is to perform well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: What an extraordinary player, Mike Haysman on Pakistan cricketer who should have been picked much earlier

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33508 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 165979 ( 71.16 % ) Steve Smith 5468 ( 2.34 % ) Ben Stokes 6772 ( 2.9 % ) Kane Williamson 10501 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 473 ( 0.2 % ) Rashid Khan 1442 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 412 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6140 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 660 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 509 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1372 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33508 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 165979 ( 71.16 % ) Steve Smith 5468 ( 2.34 % ) Ben Stokes 6772 ( 2.9 % ) Kane Williamson 10501 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 473 ( 0.2 % ) Rashid Khan 1442 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 412 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6140 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 660 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 509 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1372 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related