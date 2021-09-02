Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and chief selector Mohammad Wasim are allegedly not seeing eye to eye in regards to the selection of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

According to sources, as reported by Cricket Pakistan, Azam has talked to Wasim numerous times about getting Malik in the T20 squad.

However, it is believed that Wasim was not in favour of selecting the 39-year-old.

In the recent Kashmir Premier League (KPL), Malik finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 240 runs in seven games for the Mirpur Royals, which included a top score of 77, at an average of 48 and a strike-rate of 133.33.

Malik last played international cricket in September 2020 and was also in fantastic form during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Peshawar Zalmi.

The veteran cricketer finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 354 runs in 13 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.40 and a strike-rate of 149.36.

