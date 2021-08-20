I will make him run twice as much, Gibbs jokes about Pakistan player

Herschelle Gibbs joked he will make Imad Wasim run twice as much

Herschelle Gibbs: “He will do twice as much in the next PSL”

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs joked that he will make Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim run twice as much in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Gibbs is the Karachi Kings’ head coach, while Imad captains the franchise.

His comments come after he was part of the Overseas Warriors for the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and told Imad, who was the team’s skipper, not to make him run so much.

“He will do twice as much in the next PSL,” Gibbs was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Warriors qualified for the playoffs, but were dumped out of the tournament after losing to the Mirpur Royals in Eliminator 1.

The Rawalakot Hawks were crowned champions after defeating the Muzzaffarabad Tigers by eight runs in the final.

