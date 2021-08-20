I will make him run twice as much, Gibbs jokes about Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs joked that he will make Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim run twice as much in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Gibbs is the Karachi Kings’ head coach, while Imad captains the franchise.

His comments come after he was part of the Overseas Warriors for the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and told Imad, who was the team’s skipper, not to make him run so much.

“He will do twice as much in the next PSL,” Gibbs was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Warriors qualified for the playoffs, but were dumped out of the tournament after losing to the Mirpur Royals in Eliminator 1.

The Rawalakot Hawks were crowned champions after defeating the Muzzaffarabad Tigers by eight runs in the final.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Unfair to judge solely on strike-rate, Pakistan batsman hits out at the selectors

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 3948 ( 80.75 % ) India 325 ( 6.65 % ) England 188 ( 3.85 % ) New Zealand 148 ( 3.03 % ) Australia 21 ( 0.43 % ) West Indies 181 ( 3.7 % ) South Africa 14 ( 0.29 % ) Afghanistan 29 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment Below) 35 ( 0.72 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 3948 ( 80.75 % ) India 325 ( 6.65 % ) England 188 ( 3.85 % ) New Zealand 148 ( 3.03 % ) Australia 21 ( 0.43 % ) West Indies 181 ( 3.7 % ) South Africa 14 ( 0.29 % ) Afghanistan 29 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment Below) 35 ( 0.72 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related