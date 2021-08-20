Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Usman Salahuddin believes it is unfair for the national selectors to judge a player solely based on their strike-rate.

This comes after Salahuddin revealed that the selectors told him that his strike-rate was too low.

Salahuddin has featured in 128 first-class matches and scored 8,363 runs, which includes 24 hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 47.78 and a strike-rate of 44.23.

As for his List A career, he has accumulated 2,637 runs in 80 games, which includes two centuries and 19 fifties, at an average of 46.08 and a strike-rate of 75.55.

In the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 30-year-old finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63 and a strike-rate of 44.91.

“We need to play according to [the] situation. If the situation requires you to bat slowly, then you need to do that. Strike-rate doesn’t matter much,” he told Grassroots Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“It depends on pitch behaviour as well. If it is a flat track, it is easier to score runs quickly. Sometimes, [the] pitch requires you to take your time in difficult conditions.”

Salahuddin has featured in two ODIs, both of which came in 2011.

He made his Test debut in 2018, but was dropped afterwards and hasn’t played for Pakistan again.

