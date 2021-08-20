Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has revealed that he told Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim not to make him run around so much.

This came after Gibbs was part of the Overseas Warriors squad in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), which Imad captained.

However, he didn’t get a chance to play in any of the games.

“I told him [Imad Wasim] he must go easy on me and not make me run so much,” Gibbs was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Warriors made it to the playoffs, but were eliminated after losing to the Mirpur Royals in Eliminator 1.

The Rawalakot Hawks were crowned champions after beating the Muzzaffarabad Tigers by eight runs in the final.

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 3948 ( 80.75 % ) India 325 ( 6.65 % ) England 188 ( 3.85 % ) New Zealand 148 ( 3.03 % ) Australia 21 ( 0.43 % ) West Indies 181 ( 3.7 % ) South Africa 14 ( 0.29 % ) Afghanistan 29 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment Below) 35 ( 0.72 % ) Back

