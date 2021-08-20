Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said Pakistan need to solve their middle order batting problems immediately.

The middle order has been a major concern for the men in green for quite some time now.

Despite trying numerous different players, they haven’t found anyone who has managed to cement their position by performing on a consistent basis.

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, Akmal urged the Pakistan team management and national selectors to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“I’ve been seeing them lacking in middle order batting. The team management needs to make a proper combination and finalise it before the T20 World Cup,” Akmal told ARY News.

