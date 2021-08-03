Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said nobody can buy him after revealing that he was approached by Indian bookies.

Razzaq said that he was offered 50 crores in India in 1999.

However, he noted that he comes from a family where he learned about always being honest.

“I belong to a family where children are taught honesty. We have always learned to earn and eat Halal. So, nobody can buy me,” he said on ARY News’ program Bouncer.

Razzaq represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he scored 1,946 runs, which included three centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 28.61. He also took 100 wickets at an average of 36.94.

He also scored 5,080 runs in 265 ODIs at an average of 29.70, which included three hundreds and 23 half-centuries, and claimed 269 wickets at an average of 31.83.

As for his T20 International career, he amassed 393 runs in 32 matches at an average of 20.68. He also picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.75.

