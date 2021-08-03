Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Abdul Razzaq has revealed that he warned some Indian bookies not to approach him again.

This occurred when they offered him 50 crores in India in 1999.

In addition to telling them not to approach him, Razzaq said he would report them if they tried to do a similar thing again.

“Yes I warned them to not approach me again otherwise I would report them,” he said on ARY News’ program Bouncer.

Razzaq represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he scored 1,946 runs, which included three centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 28.61. He also took 100 wickets at an average of 36.94.

He also scored 5,080 runs in 265 ODIs at an average of 29.70, which included three hundreds and 23 half-centuries, and claimed 269 wickets at an average of 31.83.

As for his T20 International career, he amassed 393 runs in 32 matches at an average of 20.68. He also picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.75.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The truth will be intolerable, Pakistan great Abdul Razzaq on writing a book

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20707 ( 18.8 % ) Waqar Younis 2114 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6719 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 31899 ( 28.96 % ) Imran Khan 21109 ( 19.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2457 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1824 ( 1.66 % ) Hanif Mohammad 291 ( 0.26 % ) Younis Khan 4233 ( 3.84 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1879 ( 1.71 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6652 ( 6.04 % ) Saeed Anwar 7864 ( 7.14 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 853 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1563 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20707 ( 18.8 % ) Waqar Younis 2114 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6719 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 31899 ( 28.96 % ) Imran Khan 21109 ( 19.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2457 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1824 ( 1.66 % ) Hanif Mohammad 291 ( 0.26 % ) Younis Khan 4233 ( 3.84 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1879 ( 1.71 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6652 ( 6.04 % ) Saeed Anwar 7864 ( 7.14 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 853 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1563 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related