Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan big-hitting all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has revealed that he was offered 50 crores by Indian bookies.

He added that the offer was made to him while he was in India in 1999.

However, he didn’t mention when it occurred, but pointed out that during those days, there was no rule in place to report approaches by bookies.

“Indian bookies offered me to join them for 50 crores. The offer was made in India,” he said on ARY News’ program Bouncer.

“See, at that time, no rule was defined whether to report such offers.”

Razzaq represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he scored 1,946 runs, which included three centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 28.61. He also took 100 wickets at an average of 36.94.

He also scored 5,080 runs in 265 ODIs at an average of 29.70, which included three hundreds and 23 half-centuries, and claimed 269 wickets at an average of 31.83.

As for his T20 International career, he amassed 393 runs in 32 matches at an average of 20.68. He also picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.75.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan pace sensation Shahnawaz Dahani set to play in CPL

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20697 ( 18.8 % ) Waqar Younis 2113 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6707 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 31875 ( 28.96 % ) Imran Khan 21093 ( 19.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2455 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1823 ( 1.66 % ) Hanif Mohammad 291 ( 0.26 % ) Younis Khan 4230 ( 3.84 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1876 ( 1.7 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6645 ( 6.04 % ) Saeed Anwar 7850 ( 7.13 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 852 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1562 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20697 ( 18.8 % ) Waqar Younis 2113 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6707 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 31875 ( 28.96 % ) Imran Khan 21093 ( 19.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2455 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1823 ( 1.66 % ) Hanif Mohammad 291 ( 0.26 % ) Younis Khan 4230 ( 3.84 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1876 ( 1.7 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6645 ( 6.04 % ) Saeed Anwar 7850 ( 7.13 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 852 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1562 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related