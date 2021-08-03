Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said he feels he has more freedom when batting up the order.

In the ODI series against England, he scored 92 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 74, at an average of 30.66.

He followed that up with 176 runs in the three-match T20 series, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 88 and a strike-rate of 138.58.

As for the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, he has accumulated 46 runs at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 127.77.

“Batting up the order gives me freedom as I have played most of my cricket there in domestic level,” he told The National as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Nobody can buy me, big-time Pakistan power-hitter says he was immune to match-fixing offers

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33056 ( 14.76 % ) Babar Azam 158827 ( 70.9 % ) Steve Smith 5356 ( 2.39 % ) Ben Stokes 6605 ( 2.95 % ) Kane Williamson 10084 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 235 ( 0.1 % ) Rashid Khan 1396 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 402 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5611 ( 2.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 651 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 488 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1320 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33056 ( 14.76 % ) Babar Azam 158827 ( 70.9 % ) Steve Smith 5356 ( 2.39 % ) Ben Stokes 6605 ( 2.95 % ) Kane Williamson 10084 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 235 ( 0.1 % ) Rashid Khan 1396 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 402 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5611 ( 2.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 651 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 488 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1320 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related