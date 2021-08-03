Have more freedom up the order, Pakistan batsman who has been dominating says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said he feels he has more freedom when batting up the order.

In the ODI series against England, he scored 92 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 74, at an average of 30.66.

He followed that up with 176 runs in the three-match T20 series, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 88 and a strike-rate of 138.58.

As for the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, he has accumulated 46 runs at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 127.77.

“Batting up the order gives me freedom as I have played most of my cricket there in domestic level,” he told The National as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

