Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan: “Batting up the order gives me freedom as I have played most of my cricket there in domestic level”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said he feels he has more freedom when batting up the order.
In the ODI series against England, he scored 92 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 74, at an average of 30.66.
He followed that up with 176 runs in the three-match T20 series, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 88 and a strike-rate of 138.58.
As for the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, he has accumulated 46 runs at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 127.77.
“Batting up the order gives me freedom as I have played most of my cricket there in domestic level,” he told The National as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
