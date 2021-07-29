Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said there is no way pace bowler will be made captain.

Interestingly enough, Latif is not the first ex-Pakistan cricketer to suggest giving the captaincy to Hasan as legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar said the same thing.

Currently, Babar Azam captain Pakistan in all three formats of the game.

“Now it is just Hasan and they will not make him captain,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent three-match ODI series against England, Hasan took six wickets at an average of 25.50.

He followed that up with one wicket in the one T20 International he played at an average of 28.

In the first T20 International against the West Indies, he claimed two wickets before the match was abandoned due to persistent rain.

As for Azam, he was in fine form during the three ODIs against England as he accumulated 177 runs, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.

In the T20 series, he scored 118 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 85, at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 151.28.

In the first T20 International against the West Indies, he didn’t bat due to the match being abandoned.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why did they sack him as captain, Rashid Latif on Pakistan player treated unfairly

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 32611 ( 15.02 % ) Babar Azam 152987 ( 70.49 % ) Steve Smith 5274 ( 2.43 % ) Ben Stokes 6490 ( 2.99 % ) Kane Williamson 9764 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 217 ( 0.1 % ) Rashid Khan 1343 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 392 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5562 ( 2.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 643 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 476 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1289 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 32611 ( 15.02 % ) Babar Azam 152987 ( 70.49 % ) Steve Smith 5274 ( 2.43 % ) Ben Stokes 6490 ( 2.99 % ) Kane Williamson 9764 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 217 ( 0.1 % ) Rashid Khan 1343 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 392 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5562 ( 2.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 643 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 476 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1289 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related