Why did they sack him as captain, Latif on Pakistan player treated unfairly

Rashid Latif: “Then they brought in Azhar Ali and then removed him as captain and that was also wrong”
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has questioned why Azhar Ali was sacked as Test captain.
Azhar was appointed to the role in October 2019 and replaced wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.
However, he was sacked in November last year and Babar Azam succeeded him.
“Then they brought in Azhar Ali and then removed him as captain and that was also wrong,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.
Azhar Ali is part of Pakistan’s Test squad and is expected to feature in the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies.
