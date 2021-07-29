Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said captain Babar Azam is the only performer Pakistan has.

This comes after Azam was in fine form during the three ODIs against England as he accumulated 177 runs, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.

In the T20 series, he scored 118 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 85, at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 151.28.

In the first T20 International against the West Indies, he didn’t bat since the match was abandoned due to persistent rain.

Latif added that Pakistan tend to appoint their one top performer as captain.

“Pakistan has only one performer. We usually give our performer the leadership role,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

