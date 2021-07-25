Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes fellow fast bowler Hasan Ali should be captain of the national team.

Explaining why, Akhtar noted that Hasan “has the spark and intelligence”.

Currently, Babar Azam captains the men in green in all three formats.

In the recent three-match ODI series against England, Hasan took six wickets at an average of 25.50.

He followed that up with one wicket in the one T20 International he played at an average of 28.

“I would have played him [Babar Azam] as a batsman. If I had to select a captain from this team, it would have been Hasan Ali as he has the spark and intelligence,” Akhtar told PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20427 ( 18.83 % ) Waqar Younis 2092 ( 1.93 % ) Javed Miandad 6638 ( 6.12 % ) Shahid Afridi 31398 ( 28.95 % ) Imran Khan 20781 ( 19.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2432 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1760 ( 1.62 % ) Hanif Mohammad 278 ( 0.26 % ) Younis Khan 4172 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1821 ( 1.68 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6537 ( 6.03 % ) Saeed Anwar 7742 ( 7.14 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 839 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1542 ( 1.42 % ) Back

