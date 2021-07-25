Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes fellow fast bowler Hasan Ali should be captain of the national team.
Explaining why, Akhtar noted that Hasan “has the spark and intelligence”.
Currently, Babar Azam captains the men in green in all three formats.
In the recent three-match ODI series against England, Hasan took six wickets at an average of 25.50.
He followed that up with one wicket in the one T20 International he played at an average of 28.
“I would have played him [Babar Azam] as a batsman. If I had to select a captain from this team, it would have been Hasan Ali as he has the spark and intelligence,” Akhtar told PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Likes blowing flying kisses more than taking wickets, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan bowler capable of bowling around 150 kph